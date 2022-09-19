×

WATCH | Cannabis activists call on government to light up legislation process

Red tape costing jobs and economic opportunities, say producers

19 September 2022 - 15:11 By Ihsaan Haffejee

Activists have called on the government to move swiftly on legislation that will allow cannabis producers to conduct business.

The activists protested at the Union Buildings on Saturday and handed a memorandum to government. 

They say cannabis legislation and regulation is taking too long, affecting the industry's ability to grow and create jobs. 

In 2018 sections of the Drugs and Medicines Act were declared invalid by the Constitutional Court, opening the door for parliament to enact progressive cannabis legislation.

Despite the Constitutional Court giving parliament 24 months to correct the constitutional defects, no laws have yet been passed. 

While cannabidiol (CBD) products may be sold at pharmacies and shops, products such as medical marijuana are not yet legal. 

“All we want is cannabis for our economy — and to become a competitor globally in the cannabis industry,” said Trenton Birch, CEO and co-founder of Cheeba Africa. 

“We have the potential. Our people need it. We need to eat and this is an industry that can have a massive impact on our economy.”

Protesters handed a memorandum of demands to a representative from the presidency and hope action on cannabis legislation will be speeded up.

