×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Western Cape grieves for young paramedics killed in head-on crash

19 September 2022 - 18:56
Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo with the families of two EMS paramedics who died in a crash on Sunday.
Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo with the families of two EMS paramedics who died in a crash on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

Western Cape premier Alan Winde and health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo have described the death of two paramedics as “tragic and a loss to the province’s healthcare system” after they died in a head-on collision while on duty at the weekend.

On Monday the two visited Ceres emergency medical services in the Witzenberg municipality to show support to colleagues of Thani Magalakanga, 32, and Mario Vergotine, 30. They died in the early hours of Sunday morning after the ambulance they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a truck on the R43 on the Ceres-Wolseley Road. There were no patients in the ambulance.

Mbombo described their untimely death as an “immense loss to the department and their families”.

“They have left a legacy that will live beyond their years. In trauma situations the first contact a patient has with the health service is that of a paramedic. They are the health professionals that will humble you in terms of how they engage with patients at their most vulnerable.

Ambulance stripped of engine, gearbox and tyres in Mpumalanga

The value of the vehicle parts stolen from the ambulance is estimated at R300,000.
News
4 months ago

“So when we lose them, it is a tragic loss not only to their loved ones and their colleagues, but the community at large. This tragic incident has taken the lives of our own. I am reminded it is with the strength of fellow paramedics and colleagues that we reach out to each other for support during this difficult time.”

Winde said the paramedics were “exceptional people who had dedicated their lives to helping others”.

“Now they are gone too soon. Our hearts are extremely sore at their passing, and we extend our deepest sympathy to their loved ones, family, friends and colleagues.

“Each and every one of our healthcare workers is very dear to us given the important work they do, often under difficult circumstances.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

How to rid the ‘red zones’ of fear for emergency services

Unlike paramedics operating elsewhere in Cape Town — or across the country — the crews of the Hout Bay Volunteer Emergency Medical Service do not ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

KZN paramedic shot dead, another critically injured in 'barbaric' attack

Phumzile Dlamini, a paramedic with 10 years' service and mother of three, was preparing to transport two patients to a Midlands hospital when the ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...