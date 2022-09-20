×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN acting judge and former head of agriculture arrested for corruption

20 September 2022 - 11:19
An acting judge and the former head of the department of agriculture and rural development were arrested for alleged collusion over a 2016 tender by the Hawks on Tuesday. Stock photo.
An acting judge and the former head of the department of agriculture and rural development were arrested for alleged collusion over a 2016 tender by the Hawks on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A KwaZulu-Natal acting judge and the former head of department (HoD) for agriculture and rural development were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday in connection with fraud, corruption and money laundering regarding a 2016 tender. 

The men's identities are known to TimesLIVE but cannot be revealed until they have appeared in court.  

In 2016 the acting judge, who is a well-known advocate, was a director of a company providing services to the department of agriculture and rural development.

It is understood a businessman was encouraged to pay R1m towards a luxury SUV. The acting judge allegedly paid a further R300k for the residual on the vehicle. A few days later the vehicle was registered in the name of the former HoD of agricultural and rural development.

A case of fraud, corruption and money laundering was opened at Hilton SAPS, near Pietermaritzburg.

The docket was transferred to members of the Durban serious corruption unit in 2020.

The men are set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE understands that on Monday the acting judge appeared in court.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Wherever you look, a mafia is in charge

Large parts of SA ’s politics, economy and society have been taken over by criminal enterprises and the “ideology” of crime, raising the spectre that ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Former Jozini municipal manager accused of R5m fraud and corruption

A former municipal manager of Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, and an accomplice were arrested by members of the Hawks on Thursday for alleged fraud, ...
News
5 days ago

Three in court on charges of vehicle licence fraud that cost R60m

Three additional accused in the vehicle licence fee dumping case appeared before the Nelspruit magistrate’s court to face fraud, theft and money ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked