A KwaZulu-Natal acting judge and the former head of department (HoD) for agriculture and rural development were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday in connection with fraud, corruption and money laundering regarding a 2016 tender.
The men's identities are known to TimesLIVE but cannot be revealed until they have appeared in court.
In 2016 the acting judge, who is a well-known advocate, was a director of a company providing services to the department of agriculture and rural development.
It is understood a businessman was encouraged to pay R1m towards a luxury SUV. The acting judge allegedly paid a further R300k for the residual on the vehicle. A few days later the vehicle was registered in the name of the former HoD of agricultural and rural development.
A case of fraud, corruption and money laundering was opened at Hilton SAPS, near Pietermaritzburg.
The docket was transferred to members of the Durban serious corruption unit in 2020.
The men are set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE understands that on Monday the acting judge appeared in court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN acting judge and former head of agriculture arrested for corruption
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A KwaZulu-Natal acting judge and the former head of department (HoD) for agriculture and rural development were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday in connection with fraud, corruption and money laundering regarding a 2016 tender.
The men's identities are known to TimesLIVE but cannot be revealed until they have appeared in court.
In 2016 the acting judge, who is a well-known advocate, was a director of a company providing services to the department of agriculture and rural development.
It is understood a businessman was encouraged to pay R1m towards a luxury SUV. The acting judge allegedly paid a further R300k for the residual on the vehicle. A few days later the vehicle was registered in the name of the former HoD of agricultural and rural development.
A case of fraud, corruption and money laundering was opened at Hilton SAPS, near Pietermaritzburg.
The docket was transferred to members of the Durban serious corruption unit in 2020.
The men are set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE understands that on Monday the acting judge appeared in court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Wherever you look, a mafia is in charge
Former Jozini municipal manager accused of R5m fraud and corruption
Three in court on charges of vehicle licence fraud that cost R60m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos