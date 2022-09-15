Three in court on charges of vehicle licence fraud that cost R60m

Three additional accused in the vehicle licence fee dumping case appeared before the Nelspruit magistrate’s court to face fraud, theft and money laundering charges on Thursday.
Thabang Clifford Khumalo, Nonhlanhla Precious Macheke and Nkosinathi Desmond Mahlalela, who were arrested at their workplaces in Mbombela and White River on Wednesday, were granted bail of R15,000 each. They were ordered to surrender their passports to the police.
The National Prosecuting Authority said the case was postponed to September 29 for further investigation.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the three officials worked as clerks in the registering authorities in the province.
It is alleged they colluded with administrators, who worked at the help desk of the department of community safety and liaison in Mpumalanga, to conduct illicit transactions that cost the state R60m in unpaid licence fees and penalties.
The arrests followed extensive investigation involving the RTMC’s national anti-corruption unit, the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit.
The investigation found that in 2018 and 2019, the suspects allegedly manipulated the eNatis system to help motor vehicle owners avoid payment of vehicle licence fees and penalties owed to the state.
They allegedly changed the ownership of affected motor vehicles into the name of an unsuspecting individual, a deceased person or a dormant company.
Fees and arrear penalties would then be passed on to the unsuspecting individual or companies before vehicle ownership was changed back to the rightful owner without any debt.
The three arrests bring to nine the number of suspects arrested in the matter.
