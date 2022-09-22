The panellists, former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, judge Thokozile Masipa and professor Richard Calland, will determine whether further investigation into the “Farmgate” scandal is required. The two judges were approved by chief justice Raymond Zondo.
African Transformation Movement (ATM) asked Mapisa-Nqakula to establish a Section 89 inquiry into theft of cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. Ramaphosa has remained silent about the robbery and allegations, saying he will allow due process to take its course.
After concerns from some MPs about Calland’s objectivity, Mapisa-Nqakula is to consider a replacement. The panel will then begin its probe. If it finds there is a need for further investigation, Mapisa-Nqakula says an ad hoc committee will be established.
“Due diligence was conducted on all candidates; it was unfortunate the team from parliament did not pick up on this particular challenge,” she said.
The speaker says she will act on the advice of parliament's legal team.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Phala Phala panellists’ integrity unquestionable, says Mapisa-Nqakula
MPs claim 'farmgate' probe tainted because of ‘biased’ candidate
Image: Alaister Russell
Speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is confident her panel candidates for the Phala Phala probe are fit for the job but conceded it was unfortunate that one of the trio's questioned objectivity was missed by her parliament team.
Listen:
