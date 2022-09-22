South Africa

LISTEN | Phala Phala panellists’ integrity unquestionable, says Mapisa-Nqakula

MPs claim 'farmgate' probe tainted because of ‘biased’ candidate

22 September 2022 - 15:49
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo, came under the spotlight after former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Bela Bela, Limpopo, came under the spotlight after former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is confident her panel candidates for the Phala Phala probe are fit for the job but conceded it was unfortunate that one of the trio's questioned objectivity was missed by her parliament team.

Listen:

The panellists, former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, judge Thokozile Masipa and professor Richard Calland, will determine whether further investigation into the “Farmgate” scandal is required. The two judges were approved by chief justice Raymond Zondo.  

African Transformation Movement (ATM) asked Mapisa-Nqakula to establish a Section 89 inquiry into theft of cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. Ramaphosa has remained silent about the robbery and allegations, saying he will allow due process to take its course.

After concerns from some MPs about Calland’s objectivity, Mapisa-Nqakula is to consider a replacement. The panel will then begin its probe. If it finds there is a need for further investigation, Mapisa-Nqakula says an ad hoc committee will be established.

“Due diligence was conducted on all candidates; it was unfortunate the team from parliament did not pick up on this particular challenge,” she said.

The speaker says she will act on the advice of parliament's legal team.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

 

READ MORE :

Mapisa-Nqakula hits back at opposition over Phala Phala panel

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has hit back at opposition parties over their objection to the appointment of UCT law professor ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Phala Phala: top legal experts decline parliamentary probe nominations

Only eight out of the 17 people who were nominated by political parties to serve on the independent panel that will ascertain whether a motion to ...
Politics
6 days ago

Ex-chief justice, Oscar's judge to sit on Phala Phala impeachment inquiry

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has appointed a legal panel to assess if there are grounds to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Politics
1 week ago

DA 'not convinced' of Richard Calland’s objectivity in Phala Phala inquiry

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube has expressed concern about the inclusion of Prof Richard Calland in the section 89 inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates South Africa
  2. Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini's 'faithful steward' gunned down after reed ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | KZN's big freeze as snow blankets interior South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man hauls woman to safety after fiery truck crash in northern KZN South Africa
  5. Businessman gets 13 years’ jail time for fraud and failing to submit tax returns South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked