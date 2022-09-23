South Africa

Army member injured during aerobatics practice for air show

23 September 2022 - 08:04 By TimesLIVE
The team was preparing for the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition this weekend. File image.
Image: Masi Losi

A member of the military fell to the ground during aerobatics practice at the Waterkloof air force base on Thursday, sustaining head injuries.

The team was preparing for the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition this weekend.

Defence headquarters said: “The member was immediately airlifted to Montana Hospital for assessment by neurologists.”

“Details regarding this incident are sketchy.”

