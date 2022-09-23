South Africa

Eskom apologises as it announces weekend and next week's load-shedding schedule

23 September 2022 - 15:55
Eskom says while some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue load-shedding to limit the use of emergency generation reserves. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Load-shedding over the weekend will be used to replenish pumped storage dam levels, said Eskom.

The power utility on Friday announced that load-shedding will continue at stage 5 until 5am on Saturday, thereafter lowered to stage 4 until 5am on Sunday.

Stage 3 will then be implemented until 5am on Monday.

Indications are stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented for most of next week due to capacity constraints, Eskom warned.

“Eskom is experiencing constraints from its diesel suppliers that are affecting the availability of bulk diesel to the Ankerlig and Gourikwa open-cycle gas turbines, which have a combined capacity of 2,000MW. Should this uncertainty of diesel supplies persist, higher stages of load-shedding may be required. Since Thursday a generation unit each at Camden, Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations were taken offline for repairs. A generating unit at Hendrina and two at Kusile power stations were returned to service,” it said.

The power utility said a further update will be published on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.

“Eskom apologises for the continued and unfortunate load-shedding, which is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.

“While some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue the load-shedding to limit the use of emergency generation reserves. We have 5,839MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,745MW is unavailable due to breakdown,” it said.

TimesLIVE

