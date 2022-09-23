Magashule repeated claims made in the Free State High Court, where he and 15 co-accused face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges stemming from the irregular awarding of a R255m asbestos tender.
Mtimka says, typical of SA politicians, Magashule is scapegoating judicial processes. On Friday the case was postponed to January 20 2023.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘Scapegoating’ Magashule says corruption case is delaying tactic to prevent him contesting ANC posts
Analyst says suspended ANC secretary-general is scapegoating, has not been a strong force in the party
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the corruption case he is facing is a tactic to prevent him contesting ANC positions in December. But Prof Ongama Mtimka says though he may be disadvantaged, Magashule has not been a strong force in the party, which has a right to protect itself from people who bring it into disrepute.
Listen:
TimesLIVE
