LISTEN | ‘Scapegoating’ Magashule says corruption case is delaying tactic to prevent him contesting ANC posts

Analyst says suspended ANC secretary-general is scapegoating, has not been a strong force in the party

23 September 2022 - 15:20
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been accused of 'scapegoating'. File photo.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the corruption case he is facing is a tactic to prevent him contesting ANC positions in December. But Prof Ongama Mtimka says though he may be disadvantaged, Magashule has not been a strong force in the party, which has a right to protect itself from people who bring it into disrepute.

Magashule repeated claims made in the Free State High Court, where he and 15 co-accused face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges stemming from the irregular awarding of a R255m asbestos tender.

Mtimka says, typical of SA politicians, Magashule is scapegoating judicial processes. On Friday the case was postponed to January 20 2023.

