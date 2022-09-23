South Africa

Free State government prioritising rebuilding lives of Jagersfontein victims

23 September 2022 - 06:38
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A collapsed mine dam wall destroyed homes, infrastructure and lives.
A collapsed mine dam wall destroyed homes, infrastructure and lives.
Image: GCIS

The Free State government says it is on track to ensure the rebuilding of the lives of people affected by flooding in Jagersfontein last Sunday.

In an update on the steps it has taken to assist those affected, the office of the premier said the search and rescue mission for two people unaccounted for remains activated.

It said a 70-year-old man, named Mr Mosweu, was initially among those unaccounted for, but he was identified by the forensic unit as the only deceased in the tragedy.

It said Mantele Mokhali, 50, and Shadrack Williams, 70, were missing.

The province confirmed 51 houses in Charlesville and 113 in Itumeleng were swept away when the tailing mine dam wall collapsed and flooded nearby houses and roads.

After the flooding, 186 people were taken to the Sandstone Estate in Bloemfontein, 53 to the President Hotel in Bloemfontein and 17 to a guesthouse in Fauresmith, all at a cost to the mine involved. The office said 160 people are with relatives.

It said a temporary food and clothing bank remains in full operation, receiving daily donations from different sectors of society. Humanitarian organisations and social partners continue to provide hot meals and bottled water daily.

The office said the SA Social Security Agency was assisting with profiling those affected for their disaster relief grants.

“The department’s social workers remain on the ground and have been visiting victims at their respective shelters to provide psychosocial support in three stages, namely needs analysis, consultations and interventions.”

The home affairs department has been activated to assist those who lost their identity documents.

Jagersfontein farmer stares down decades of recovery after sludge flattens land

The disaster killed 865 animals belonging to 49 farmers, says the Free State department of agriculture and rural development
News
1 day ago

The office said plans were underway to rebuild houses that were destroyed. It said the National Home Builders Registration Council was requested to continue doing assessments of houses that were affected  so owners can submit quotations to the department for their reconstruction

The Free State agriculture and rural development department was assessing the extent of damage caused by the mudslide. A total of 164 backyard vegetable gardens were completely wiped out by the sludge that destroyed homes.

“Subsistence and smallholder farmers on commonages are without livestock as losses of 865 animals belonging to 25 farmers have been recorded to date. It is feared these figures may rise as assessments on the ground continue.”

The office said 14 smallholder and commercial farmers on 29 farms, who live along the Prosesspruit and Kromellenboogspruit rivers and who draw water from the rivers for  irrigation purposes, are left devastated as the rivers have been polluted.

“The extent of the damage to grazing land, excluding areas around rivers, is estimated at 2,615ha, while grazing destroyed on commonage land is estimated at 250ha. At this stage more than 2,000 ha will need to be rehabilitated before it can be suitable for grazing again.”

The office said access roads to farms need to be rebuilt, while some farmers have attempted to clear low water bridges to ensure easy access to farms.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'Mine management knew about dam leakages hours before Jagersfontein disaster, but did nothing'

Mine management knew about leakages in the Jagersfontein dam wall, but did nothing, according to the parliamentary portfolio committee on mineral ...
News
5 days ago

'I jumped from one moving house to roof of another': Jagersfontein survivor

Melvin Stuurman has recalled how he jumped from one house to the next as he fought to stay alive from the deadly mudslide that swept away houses in ...
News
1 week ago

Rietkuil substation still inaccessible after Jagersfontein mine dam collapse

Eskom says it has made significant progress since Sunday in restoring bulk electricity supply to Jagersfontein in the Free State.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman gets 13 years’ jail time for fraud and failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  2. IN PICS | KZN's big freeze as snow blankets interior South Africa
  3. Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates South Africa
  4. Journalist Karyn Maughan fights back against Jacob Zuma court challenge South Africa
  5. Pay back the Moolla: Ponzi scheme beneficiary’s R63m reckoning News

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...