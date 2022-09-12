“Eskom customers on the Fauresmith-Spitskop and Pompie-Rietkuil feeders are, however, still without electricity due to 50 poles that collapsed as a result of the flood. Muddy conditions are making this area unreachable, leaving us with seven rural customers who are without supply.”
Rietkuil substation still inaccessible after Jagersfontein mine dam collapse
Image: Sipho Towa/Free State EMS
Eskom says it has made significant progress since Sunday in restoring bulk electricity supply to Jagersfontein in the Free State.
On Sunday morning the local mine’s tailings dam wall collapsed, leading to mudslides.
The power utility said its Rietkuil substation was engulfed by mud, severely damaging the infrastructure.
“Rietkuil substation is a bulk supply point from which Centlec, the electricity distributor in the area, supplies Jagersfontein and Charlesville. Electricity supply to Jagersfontein Mine was restored yesterday afternoon,” it said.
The power utility said plans are in motion to restore bulk supply to Centlec through alternative feeders.
The bulk supply is expected to be restored by Tuesday if all goes according to plan.
“Please note that municipal infrastructure might have also been damaged, leading to prolonged supply interruptions,” Eskom said.
Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein after mine dam wall tragedy
“Eskom customers on the Fauresmith-Spitskop and Pompie-Rietkuil feeders are, however, still without electricity due to 50 poles that collapsed as a result of the flood. Muddy conditions are making this area unreachable, leaving us with seven rural customers who are without supply.”
Eskom said the Rietkuil substation is also still inaccessible, making it impossible to calculate the extent of the damage. It said it was possible the substation would have to be rebuilt entirely.
“Eskom will continue to work with the various disaster management structures in addressing the devastating situation in Jagersfontein.
“Though all electrical structures have been isolated for safety, electricity users are urged to treat all electrical lines, sockets, and appliances as live and dangerous.”
