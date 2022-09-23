South Africa

Solar power installers profiting from power cuts, charging R60k to R200k

23 September 2022 - 11:10
The demand for solar power has increased as South Africans battle to keep lights on during power cuts. Stock photo.
The demand for solar power has increased as South Africans battle to keep lights on during power cuts. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Diyana Dimitrova

Solar power installers are profiting from Eskom’s continued load-shedding, charging between R60,000 and R200,000 for solar panels and installation. 

This is according to a study conducted by Procompare, an online platform connecting clients with local professionals. 

Procompare looked at national data on load-shedding collected by the EskomSePush app, the number of requests for solar panel installation submitted on its site and the volume of Google searches for “solar panels” in SA. 

“We analysed the data from February to the first half of September and normalised it on a scale from 0 to 100 so it can be compared on a single chart.”

Solar power installers are profiting from Eskom's continued load-shedding.
Solar power installers are profiting from Eskom's continued load-shedding.
Image: Procompare

It said the record numbers of load-shedding hours this year forced homeowners and businesses to search for alternative energy sources outside of buying batteries and generators. 

“Beside batteries which can store energy from the grid and generators which can produce electricity during an outage, solar power seems to be the renewable source of choice.”

According to Procompare, solar power installers started profiting after two load-shedding peaks. 

The first peak occurred at the end of June and continued in the first half of July, and the second started early in September and is ongoing.

“The demand for solar systems more than doubled in June and July, which corresponds to the first peak of Eskom outages between the end of June and the first half of July,” it said. 

Solar installers eye bright future as SA experiences constant power cuts

The demand for solar panel installations has increased in the past three years and the future of the industry is bright.
News
2 days ago

“The demand fell sharply in August, when there were fewer outages, but picked up again in early September, along with a record number of disruptions of electricity supply.

“Even though the winter months are over, when the demand for photovoltaics usually slows down, requests for solar panels are nearing all-time highs again.”

It said in a country like SA, with plenty of sunlight, households and businesses are well positioned to take advantage of solar energy. 

“You can expect to pay between R60,000 and R200,000 for solar panels and installation.”

Financing for solar power

Nedbank announced it is offering home and business owners several funding options to purchase solar power systems for their properties.

How does it work?

  • Find an approved solar expert. You will need to do this before starting your application. You will have to use a Nedbank-approved supplier to secure the loan. This is because the list of Nedbank’s suppliers are fully vetted, accredited and recognised by the SA Photovoltaic Industry Association.
  • You then need to get a needs analysis and quote. Once you have your installation quote and your proof of comprehensive insurance, you can apply for finance.
  • Once financed, contact your supplier to arrange for your energy solution to be installed in your home at your convenience.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Load-shedding to continue into the weekend and possibly next week too, says Eskom

Eskom on Thursday announced that stage 5 load-shedding would continue into the weekend.
News
18 hours ago

'The command and control structures have collapsed': Koko warns of 'disconnect' at Eskom

"Eskom's biggest asset is its plant operators, artisans, technicians and engineers. Unfortunately, these feel disconnected from [CEO] Andre de Ruyter ...
News
1 day ago

Could SA face ‘a few weeks’ of blackout? Eskom says it's possible

What if load-shedding doesn't work? Eskom says SA could face ‘a few weeks’ of blackout possibly with no notice.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman gets 13 years’ jail time for fraud and failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  2. IN PICS | KZN's big freeze as snow blankets interior South Africa
  3. Journalist Karyn Maughan fights back against Jacob Zuma court challenge South Africa
  4. Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates South Africa
  5. Pay back the Moolla: Ponzi scheme beneficiary’s R63m reckoning News

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...