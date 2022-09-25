Service delivery protests disrupt matric preparatory exams in North West

Service delivery protests prevented matric pupils in North West from writing their final paper in the preparatory examinations.
The provincial education department on Sunday said a school in the Moses Kotane district was prevented by protesting members of the community from administering the final paper on Thursday.
“The department has devised a mitigation strategy for candidates when the protests settle down wherein the department will organise a paper of the same weighting to be administered,” said education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela.
The department was aware of service delivery protests in at least five areas which saw pupils write under stressful conditions.
“Truly, our learners received the bad end of the stick where parents stall their academic [activities] and we earnestly plead for this habit to stop. I wish to thank learners for their relentless efforts in not letting external circumstances determine their future.
“To our teachers who held the fort to ensure examinations continued regardless of these issues, I am truly gratified, and to parents who endured their children’s education matter, we thank you,” said Matsemela.
The department registered 43,485 candidates for the preparatory examinations this year.
