South Africa

KZN man in court brings number of July 2021 'instigators' arrested to 50

26 September 2022 - 11:48 By Mfundo Mkhize
A KwaZulu-Natal man appeared in the Durban magistrate's court after he was arrested by the Hawks in connection with the July 2021 riots. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Ntobeko Dube, 40, is the latest suspect to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court in connection with the July 2021 riots.

This brings to 50 the number of arrests made by the Hawks in connection with incitement of violence.

Dube was granted R3,000 bail on Monday.

His appearance follows that of Nkosinathi Ngiba, 43, on Friday, who also was granted R3,000 bail.

They are set to return to court on November 30.

As per their bail conditions, they are not allowed to post any information relating to the case on social media. They should also inform the investigating officers if they leave the province or change their addresses.

