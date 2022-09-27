South Africa

Businessman and company fined for tax fraud, ordered to repay Sars

27 September 2022 - 21:03
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A businessman and his company who defrauded Sars by misrepresenting the trading activities of the company were given suspended sentences but ordered to pay Sars the amount owing.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The Bloemfontein magistrate’s court has sentenced a businessman and his company to a fine after they were convicted of contravening the Tax Administration Act.

Magistrate Collen Nenkosie on Tuesday sentenced Itumeleng Ditsoane, 40, to a fine of R10,000 which was wholly suspended on condition that he is not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension.

Ditsoane's company, Ditsoane Trading and Projects CC, was also found guilty of seven counts of contravening the act and sentenced to three years, wholly suspended on condition that the company is not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension.

The company was also ordered to reimburse the SA Revenue Service (Sars) the amount of outstanding prejudice to the value of R58,000 in three equal instalments of R19,628.76, from October until December 2022.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Ditsoane, who was a director of Ditsoane Trading and Projects CC, defrauded Sars by submitting no returns for the period March 2018 to September 2019.

“He misrepresented the trading activities of the company, which was in the information and communication technology business, by stating that the company did not trade, whereas it traded and received R5.6m,” NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.

He said the company should have paid R448,000 to Sars.

Shuping said Ditsoane and his company had already paid back R389,000 to Sars.

