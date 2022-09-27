South Africa

Farmer found murdered near Delmas

27 September 2022 - 21:06
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Police are investigating after a 72yr-old-man was found dead on a farm in Waaikraal, near Delmas, on Tuesday morning.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 72-year-old man was found dead on a farm near Delmas on Tuesday morning. 

Police received information about a possible attack at a farm in Waaikraal, between Delmas and Bronkhorstspruit. Upon arrival at the farm, they found a man lying in a pool of blood. He was certified dead by paramedics who also attended the scene.

“The man has since been identified as Mr Jessie Henry Coleman, a farmer who also worked as a veterinarian in Benoni,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

The victim's hands and feet were tied.

“Police discovered that the back door of the house was broken possibly by the suspect(s) to gain entry.

“The whole house was ransacked and his mobile phone could have been stolen during the incident, hence a charge of house robbery was added.”

TimesLIVE

