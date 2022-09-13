×

News

Evidence reveals how ‘widow’ asked her killer dad ‘to help kill’ her husband

The suspect and her apparent girlfriend are now out on bail with their trial to commence on November 14 in the Polokwane high court

13 September 2022 - 21:07 By HENDRIK HANCKE

Eight months before Raymond Papapavlou was shot dead in his bed in 2020, his wife Simone and her alleged lover, Patricia Ray Lee Smith,  allegedly approached Simone's father, who is in prison, to ask him for help in killing Papapavlou. ..

