WATCH | How Coca-Cola Beverages SA is helping to create a World Without Waste

It’s no secret that the pollution caused by packaging, especially plastic packaging, is causing environmental challenges across the planet.

As one of the globe’s biggest beverage companies, Coca-Cola knows it has a responsibility to help solve the problem. That’s why it’s committed to make its vision of a “World Without Waste” a reality.

How? Through an ambitious global sustainable packaging strategy that’ll see it:

Collect a bottle or can for each one it sells by 2030;

Make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025; and

Use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030.

Of course, Coca-Cola realises that no company could create a “World Without Waste” on its own. So, in addition to collecting and recycling waste and using innovation to design sustainable packaging, the third arm of its strategy focuses on forging partnerships in the countries it operates in.

In Mzansi, for instance, Coca-Cola Beverages SA collaborates with NGOs, municipalities, small enterprises, waste pickers and others, to carry out practical waste management projects and programmes.

