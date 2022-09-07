WATCH | CCBSA at the forefront of economic inclusion and women empowerment
Coca-Cola Beverages SA has announced an increase in black female representation in leadership roles and senior management - in line with its commitment to transformation at all levels
Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA) is celebrating the role of women in the organisation and the communities it's invested in, and how they work tirelessly to ensure shared opportunities and values are created towards generation equality.
CCBSA is committed to economic inclusion and women empowerment across the company, as it believes women can lead the manufacturing of its products and work as a solid unit in this traditionally male-dominated industry.
This past Women’s Month, CCBSA announced an increase in black female representation in leadership roles and senior management. This is reflective of CCBSA’s commitment to transformation at board level, in its operations, and making a sustainable economic contribution to the country’s broader developmental agenda.
CCBSA recently announced it retained its level 1 BBBEE status in 2022.
The company attributes this achievement to strategic investments in procurement, which saw an increased spend with black-owned suppliers from 50% to just over 61% of its total adjusted procurement spend - of which 34% was with black females.
Parts of CCBSA's operations in Gauteng have at least 36% of women in management positions – with the highest number of female leaders at the Devland plant, which is a part of CCBSA’s operations.
They kicked off this year's Women’s Month celebrations with a female-led shift. The shift is also CCBSA’s way of supporting the government’s development agenda, themed “Generation equality: Realising women’s rights for an equal future”.
It was the first female-led shift in the history of CCBSA and aligned with the company's commitment to make a meaningful contribution towards diversity and inclusion in its operations and in SA.
This article was paid for by CCBSA.