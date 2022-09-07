WATCH | CCBSA at the forefront of economic inclusion and women empowerment

Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA) is celebrating the role of women in the organisation and the communities it's invested in, and how they work tirelessly to ensure shared opportunities and values are created towards generation equality.

CCBSA is committed to economic inclusion and women empowerment across the company, as it believes women can lead the manufacturing of its products and work as a solid unit in this traditionally male-dominated industry.

This past Women’s Month, CCBSA announced an increase in black female representation in leadership roles and senior management. This is reflective of CCBSA’s commitment to transformation at board level, in its operations, and making a sustainable economic contribution to the country’s broader developmental agenda.