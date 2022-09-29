Motshekga said the statement about last year’s council decision to appoint Lekukela was the subject of a court review, in a case set down to be heard in the Pretoria high court on October 10.
Guardian of Balobedu queen-elect seeks to stop inauguration of her brother as king
Image: Peter Ramothwala
Mathole Motshekga, the guardian of Balobedu queen-elect Masalanabo Modjadji, has launched an urgent application in the high court in Pretoria to stop her brother Lekukela Modjadji’s inauguration as king.
The inauguration is set to be held on Saturday.
Following the death of Queen Modjadji VI in 2005, Masalanabo Modjadji, 17, is supposed to be installed as Queen Modjadji VII once she graduates, in terms of Balobedu traditions.
Motshekga launched the application on Wednesday after the Modjadji royal council and Mpapatla Modjaji, regent of Masalanabo and Lekukela, announced plans for Lekukela’s inauguration. He wants it to be heard on Friday.
In his affidavit, Motshekga said in a media statement published on September 21, Lekukela, the royal council and the regent said the royal council, on April 17 last year identified Lekukela — the eldest son of Queen Modjadji VI — as the next heir to the Modjadji kingdom. They said plans were under way to have him inaugurated in a traditional ceremony.
Modjadji Royal Council on ascension to the throne that caused a rift
Motshekga said the statement about last year’s council decision to appoint Lekukela was the subject of a court review, in a case set down to be heard in the Pretoria high court on October 10.
On hearing of these unlawful events, he sent a cease-and-desist letter to the attorneys of the regent, the council and Lekukela.
The letter stated Motshekga will be forced to bring an urgent application should they persist with their conduct of holding Lekukela to be next king of the Balobedu or try to inaugurate him while there is an application before the court challenging the April 2021 royal council decision.
Motshekga said he received a response on Tuesday in which attorneys for Lekukela, the regent and the council indicated they had advised their clients not to desist from their behaviour and proceed to hold out that Lekukela is “king-elect”.
He said in 2005, the queenship had already passed by inheritance to Masalanabo.
The law provided that a regent is appointed on behalf of a minor child and not a nation, as claimed by the regent, he added.
