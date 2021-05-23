Opinion

Royal succession should be clear to avoid legal disputes

The infighting over who must succeed the late King Goodwill Zwelithini has proven that royal succession, when the lineage is not clearly identified, can be a complicated matter.



In Limpopo, the Balobedu people are going through their own succession pain. For as far back as we can remember, the Balobedu were led by Queen Modjadji who, according to legend, had the ability to summon rain; hence she was referred to as the Rain Queen. Makobo Constance Modjadji, the sixth of the rain queens, died in 2005, leaving behind a young heiress, Masalanabo Modjadji...