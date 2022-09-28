Lifestyle

No big investiture for Cambridges as new Prince and Princess of Wales

28 September 2022 - 10:09 By Michael Holden
Britain's Prince William and Catherine meet members of the public following a visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Wales.
Britain's Prince William and Catherine meet members of the public following a visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Wales.
Image: Paul Ellis/Pool via Reuters

British royals Prince William and Catherine on Tuesday carried out their first Welsh visit since being made Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II  as a source said there were no plans for them to have a big investiture ceremony.

The couple returned to the island of Anglesey, off the coast of north Wales, where they lived when they were first married and William, now heir to the throne, worked as a Royal Air Force Search and Rescue helicopter pilot.

They visited the Holyhead Lifeboat Station before heading to Swansea in south Wales to meet volunteers based at a church.

Britain's Princess of Wales embraces two-year-old Charlotte Bunting next to Prince William during a visit to St Thomas Church in Swansea.
Britain's Princess of Wales embraces two-year-old Charlotte Bunting next to Prince William during a visit to St Thomas Church in Swansea.
Image: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Their office said the couple had a deep affection for Wales and would spend more time there in their new roles, which were announced by William’s father King Charles in his first address to the nation after the queen’s death.

A royal source said there were no plans for an investiture ceremony similar to the lavish event held for Charles in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle.

The source said they were instead focusing on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales.

Prince William watches as Catherine is presented with flowers during their visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, Wales.
Prince William watches as Catherine is presented with flowers during their visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, Wales.
Image: Paul Ellis/Pool via Reuters
The Princess of Wales in Swansea.
The Princess of Wales in Swansea.
Image: Geoff Pugh/Pool via Reuters

The eldest son of the monarch and heir to the throne has usually been made the Prince of Wales since 1301, when Edward I gave the title to his son, who was born at Caernarfon in north Wales.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

IN PICS | King Charles III’s new cipher unveiled

Coins, banknotes and stamps bearing the image of the king will also begin circulating.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Royal family bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth after burial

The British royal family has paid a final tribute to the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II after her elaborate state funeral and burial on September 19.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Five touching moments from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen buried with husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Rocketman at the White House: Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soirée Lifestyle
  2. Tems, LKG, Sphokuhle N: Best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. From refugee to gardener to winemaker: the story behind Tongai wines Food
  4. RECIPES | Three tasty dishes from celeb chef Zola Nene's new cookbook Food
  5. At your age, what's the best medical plan? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...