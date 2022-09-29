NSFAS applications for 2023 are now open: how to see if you qualify and how to apply

“[The] majority of unsuccessful applicants failed to provide sufficient evidence to support their application for funding; exceeded the financial eligibility threshold; already achieved the highest level of qualification that NSFAS funds, exceeded the N+ rule and being non-compliant to the academic pathways of the TVET college sector,” Nzimande explained.
WHO QUALIFIES FOR NSFAS FUNDING?
- All South African citizens;
- All SASSA grant recipients qualifies for funding;
- Applicants whose combined household income is not more than R350,000 per annum;
- Persons with disability: Combined household income must not be more than R600,000 per annum; and
- Students who started before 2018 whose household income is not more than R122,000 per year.
HOW TO REGISTER FOR NSFAS FUNDING
Nzimande said the application process has been simplified and the questions asked are easier to understand.
You can apply online using a cellphone, tablet or computer. Follow these steps:
- Go to www.nsfas.org.za and click on the ‘myNSFAS’ tab;
- Create a myNSFAS account;
- Click on the ‘APPLY’ tab and complete the sections on the screen;
- Upload required supporting documents where applicable; and
- Click on ‘Submit’.
WHAT SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS MAY BE NEEDED?
You will need to submit:
- a certified copy of your ID, not older than 3 months; and
- a signed and completed consent form.
If you are dependent on your parents/guardian/spouse, please provide:
- certified ID copies of parent/s, guardian, spouse not older than 3 months; and
- proof of income of parent, guardian or spouse (payslip or appointment letter.
If you are self-sufficient (no parent/guardian support) please provide: proof of income (payslip or appointment letter).
If you have a disability, please provide: a completed and signed Annexure A (if your information is not pre-populated on the portal).
If you are an orphan, please provide: a completed and signed Declaration Form
Other documents required, if applicable:
- Retrenchment letter/UIF documentation;
- Death certificate/s;
- Divorce decree.
HOW WILL YOU KNOW IF YOUR APPLICATION WAS SUCCESSFUL?
Once a institute of higher learning has confirmed with NSFAS that you have been given an academic offer, the scheme will let you know your application results.
You should hear back from NSFAS before the start of the academic year via SMS, email and through your myNSFAS account.
