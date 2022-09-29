South Africa

Pupil dies after falling under a moving bus in Mogale City

29 September 2022 - 21:38 By TIMESLIVE
A grade 6 pupil from Mphe-Thuto Primary School in Mogale City has died after being crushed by a school bus.
A grade 6 pupil from Mphe-Thuto Primary School in Mogale City has died after being crushed by a school bus.
Image: File/ Man Truck and Bus SA

A grade 6 pupil from Mphe-Thuto Primary School in Ga-Mohale in Mogale City died on Thursday afternoon after falling under a moving scholar transport bus.

“Reports said that learners were fighting inside a scholar transport bus when the boy learner allegedly fell out of the bus and was unfortunately run over by it,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

He said  department officials have visited the deceased’s home to pay their respects.

Mabona said the department’s psychosocial team will be dispatched to the school on Friday to provide the necessary support.

 Police are investigating the incident.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE :

Blind pupils in Mpumalanga using pit-latrine toilets, report finds

The report highlighted that the department’s school infrastructure backlog was R40.7bn
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Gunman opens fire at KZN primary school, sending pupils scrambling for cover

Hysterical children at a Pietermaritzburg primary school scrambled for cover when a gunman allegedly fired shots randomly and attacked three adults.
News
12 hours ago

Overcrowding at Lawley Secondary School results in rotational classes

The Gauteng department of education is aware of the overcrowding at Lawley Secondary School in the south of Johannesburg which has resulted in ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  4. Family dogs kill boy, 10 South Africa
  5. Disbarred advocate Teffo tries to represent himself in court on assault rap South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunman overpowered after firing shots randomly at KZN primary school
Phala Phala: Four months of denials and pressure for Ramaphosa to explain farm ...