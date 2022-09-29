South Africa

Gunman opens fire at KZN primary school, sending pupils scrambling for cover

29 September 2022 - 09:16
The alleged gunman was overpowered by ground staff at Alton Primary in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday
Hysterical children at a Pietermaritzburg primary school scrambled for cover when a gunman allegedly fired shots randomly and attacked three adults.

Footage of Tuesday's incident and the man being overpowered and disarmed by ground staff at Alston Primary has gone viral.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department condemned the “violent attack” and has dispatched social workers to provide counselling to traumatised  pupils and staff.

“According to preliminary reports an assailant gained entry into the school premises through the pedestrian gate, attacked the security [guard] and two other adults before opening fire randomly,” the department said in a statement.

“The violent incident took place in full view of learners, who were visibly shocked and traumatised by the chaotic scenes that happened.

“In a video obtained from a witness, the learners can be seen and heard screaming and running for cover.”

'We used to fear coronavirus, now we fear bullets': Eldorado Park residents live in fear

Eldorado Park, on the southern boundary of Soweto is plagued by unemployment, poverty and crippling alcohol and drug problems.
News
1 week ago

The department said the man was overpowered and disarmed by ground staff.

“The man was handed over to the police. The department has already dispatched a team of psychosocial workers to provide support to all affected.”

Education MEC Mbali Frazer condemned the violence and called for schools to become gun-free zones.

“It’s troubling that our learners should be subjected to this kind of violence. Our teachers and staff are also worried that their lives are at risk,” she said.

“I trust the police to do their work to ensure that a conviction is secured and that jail becomes the final destination for the perpetrator.”

KZN education department concerned about protests interrupting exams

The KwaZulu-Natal education department is concerned about service delivery protests affecting the year-end examinations.
News
1 day ago

Durban primary school hit by armed robbers

A primary school in Durban was robbed on Friday morning by two armed men, who allegedly pretended they were there to pay school fees.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Pretoria student murdered for cellphone: Who was 'humble' Thapelo Menwe?

University of Pretoria students are outraged that their likable, humble colleague was murdered just a few metres from a popular student residence in ...
News
6 days ago

KZN principal issues stern warning to parents of ill-disciplined pupils

A fed-up KwaZulu-Natal principal has warned parents that their ill-disciplined children will not be allowed to finish their schooling at John Ross ...
News
1 week ago
