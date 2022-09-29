South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judgment in Malema, Ndlozi assault case

29 September 2022 - 09:18 By TIMESLIVE

The Randburg magistrate's court is expected to hand down judgment in the assault case of EFF leaders Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlovu.

The two are accused of assaulting Lt-Col Johannes Venter at the funeral service of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways in 2018.

