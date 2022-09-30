South Africa

LISTEN | ‘A life-saving investment’: Phaahla on load-shedding exemption for health facilities

Minister says progress has been made for some hospitals across SA

30 September 2022 - 13:15 By DEMI BUZO
Health minister Joe Phaahla briefed the media on Friday about the impact of load-shedding on healthcare facilities. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Joe Phaahla briefed the media on Friday about the impact of load-shedding on healthcare facilities, including hospitals.

He said they are in talks with stakeholders on load-shedding exemptions and progress has been made for some hospitals. These include hospitals in major cities and tertiary hospitals. 

LISTEN HERE: 

In Gauteng the following hospitals are already benefiting from the exemption:

  • Charlotte Maxeke Hospital;
  • Helen Joseph Hospital;
  • Steve Biko Academic Hospital; and
  • George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa.

In the Western Cape those benefiting are in big metros, including:

  • Tygerberg Hospital;
  • Groote Schuur Hospital; and
  • the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

In the Eastern Cape, Phaahla said a lot more needed to be done, especially in the rural areas, while in the Northern Cape no hospital was benefitting. 

According to Phaahla the criteria needed for hospitals and other health facilities to be exempt include the volume of patient load, major or specialised services, and technology and medical equipment. 

The minister said they are working around the clock with stakeholders including Eskom to ensure more facilities are exempt from load-shedding. 

TimesLIVE

