Kombis are still popular across the world and are used as campers, food trucks, taxis and even hearses.
A restored 1960s Kombi was sale for R975,000 on Gumtree recently.
Only the early models were created with a split windscreen, which is what makes the Kombi desirable. The most valuable models include the 1957 Semaphore, the pickup, and bay window transporters. The 1975 VW Fleetline is considered a true unicorn by collectors, as it was only in production for one year.
According to Gumtree's head of autos, Nunben Dixon, there are a number of Kombis that are highly popular with collectors, and a few will go up in value.
“The Microbus, Caravelle and Transporters will still increase in value, so hold on to them,” he says.
There is no telling which cars will enjoy a resurgence in popularity or become restoration darlings, he adds.
“On the second-hand market, a car is worth whatever someone is willing to pay for it. Every car has its fan base, so do careful research before setting your price.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Old Money
Would you pay R350,000 for a skorokoro car?
Some savvy collectors are making big bucks selling their old cars
Image: SUPPLIED
How much would you expect to pay for a dusty vintage Volkswagen Kombi with a maroon interior and more than its fair share of dings and scratches?
If you said R35,000, you should add another zero to your estimate.
That’s because the Kombi recently listed on Gumtree is a rare-split window LHD (left-hand drive) model. Refurbished versions of this vehicle are selling for nearly R1m online.
The original Kombi was made in Germany and resembled a flatbed truck. It was used primarily in factories to move parts around. In 1940, a visiting Dutch entrepreneur decided to cover the flatbed and create the Kombinationskraftwagen, the grandfather of the beloved Volksiebus.
Kombis are still popular across the world and are used as campers, food trucks, taxis and even hearses.
A restored 1960s Kombi was sale for R975,000 on Gumtree recently.
Only the early models were created with a split windscreen, which is what makes the Kombi desirable. The most valuable models include the 1957 Semaphore, the pickup, and bay window transporters. The 1975 VW Fleetline is considered a true unicorn by collectors, as it was only in production for one year.
According to Gumtree's head of autos, Nunben Dixon, there are a number of Kombis that are highly popular with collectors, and a few will go up in value.
“The Microbus, Caravelle and Transporters will still increase in value, so hold on to them,” he says.
There is no telling which cars will enjoy a resurgence in popularity or become restoration darlings, he adds.
“On the second-hand market, a car is worth whatever someone is willing to pay for it. Every car has its fan base, so do careful research before setting your price.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
CLASSIC REVIEW | The 1981 Ferrari 308 GTSi is as classic and smooth as ever
DMC DeLorean going under hammer in Eastern Cape auction
Princess Diana’s 1985 Ford Escort tops $850,000 at auction sale
How modern technology will help keep classic cars on the road
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos