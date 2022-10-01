South Africa

Cape Town International Airport to be hit by further fuel delivery delays

Airlines have been requested to conduct technical stops to uplift fuel at alternative airports.

01 October 2022 - 15:03
Acsa is confident flights will continue as scheduled amid a limited fuel supply. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Shih-Hao Liao

Airports Company SA (ACSA) says there will be further delays in the delivery of jet fuel to Cape Town International Airport.

It would work with airlines to limit the impact on flight operations which included reducing passenger loads, it said.

It added that based on a risk assessment report airlines had been requested to conduct technical stops to uplift fuel at alternative airports. 

On Monday, ACSA issued a notice requesting airlines to reduce fuel uplift from Cape Town International as a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of stock-out.

It said the reason for the shortage was that the vessel bringing in the fuel was delayed at sea due to bad weather, impacting on stock levels.

On Saturday, ACSA said the airport had received a report from fuel suppliers about further delays in the delivery of jet fuel.  

A notice had been issued to airmen to update airlines on the current state of jet fuel supply. 

The airports company said it “has been working closely with airlines to reduce uplift out of Cape Town, and due to the added risks has had to introduce further restrictions on fuel uplift to conserve fuel stocks until a new consignment of jet fuel arrives”.

ACSA would remain in constant contact with all affected stakeholders to explore and implement ways to calm the situation, it said, adding  it had called on its partners to ensure passengers were updated with the latest flight schedules.  

“At present, there is no impact on scheduled flights. However, passengers are requested to continuously monitor developments around this issue. ACSA teams are working round the clock to ensure that the public and all affected stakeholders have access to the latest information.”

TimesLIVE

Acsa says jet fuel supply is being restocked despite shipping delay

Fuel suppliers have delivered 2-million litres of jet fuel to Cape Town International Airport this week, and steps are being taken to source more ...
News
3 days ago

Acsa confident flights will continue as scheduled as jet fuel stocks are replenished

Airports Company SA is confident it will have sufficient jet fuel stocks for about six days by the end of this week.
News
4 days ago

Four charged for R400m tender corruption relating to SA Express

Four people accused of tender corruption relating to SA Express appeared in the Molopo magistrate’s court in Mmabatho on Friday.
News
20 hours ago
