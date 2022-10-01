Cape Town International Airport to be hit by further fuel delivery delays

Airports Company SA (ACSA) says there will be further delays in the delivery of jet fuel to Cape Town International Airport.
It would work with airlines to limit the impact on flight operations which included reducing passenger loads, it said.
It added that based on a risk assessment report airlines had been requested to conduct technical stops to uplift fuel at alternative airports.
On Monday, ACSA issued a notice requesting airlines to reduce fuel uplift from Cape Town International as a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of stock-out.
It said the reason for the shortage was that the vessel bringing in the fuel was delayed at sea due to bad weather, impacting on stock levels.
On Saturday, ACSA said the airport had received a report from fuel suppliers about further delays in the delivery of jet fuel.
A notice had been issued to airmen to update airlines on the current state of jet fuel supply.
The airports company said it “has been working closely with airlines to reduce uplift out of Cape Town, and due to the added risks has had to introduce further restrictions on fuel uplift to conserve fuel stocks until a new consignment of jet fuel arrives”.
ACSA would remain in constant contact with all affected stakeholders to explore and implement ways to calm the situation, it said, adding it had called on its partners to ensure passengers were updated with the latest flight schedules.
“At present, there is no impact on scheduled flights. However, passengers are requested to continuously monitor developments around this issue. ACSA teams are working round the clock to ensure that the public and all affected stakeholders have access to the latest information.”
