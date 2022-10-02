South Africa

Decomposed body found floating in river

02 October 2022 - 12:50
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
An investigation will be conducted into the circumstances of the man's death.
A decomposed body was found floating in a river in Groutville north of Durban on Sunday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said its search and rescue division received a call from police in KwaDukuza to help retrieve the body.

“On arrival, search and rescue personnel established that the body of an adult male was floating in a river. The severely decomposed body was retrieved by rescue members and handed over to police for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death,” said IPSS.

