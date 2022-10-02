A decomposed body was found floating in a river in Groutville north of Durban on Sunday.
IPSS Medical Rescue said its search and rescue division received a call from police in KwaDukuza to help retrieve the body.
“On arrival, search and rescue personnel established that the body of an adult male was floating in a river. The severely decomposed body was retrieved by rescue members and handed over to police for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death,” said IPSS.
TimesLIVE
Decomposed body found floating in river
Image: Supplied
