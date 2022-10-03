How 'Elvis' conned Durban woman out of R7k for fake Zimbali accommodation

“I was left heartsore as that weekend was supposed to be a ‘thank you’ to my family.
“Police said it is highly unlikely that they will get caught. It's happening all the time,” Hoosen said
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said: “We can confirm a case of fraud was opened at Newlands East police station for investigation.
“The complainant alleged that on June 23 at 10am she was defrauded by an unknown suspect who promised to book accommodation for her. The suspect took the money and disappeared.”
Zimbali spokesperson Shannon Vermaak previously told the Sunday Times the estate was aware of scams, which were “not unique to Zimbali and the scammers are neither known to, nor have any association with, the estate”.
“Members of Zimbali Estate undertake rentals either on their own, or through their agents, and while it is neither the estate’s responsibility to know of, or take up, each potential scam, we have empathy towards those people whose holidays are ruined and suffer monetary loss,” said Vermaak.
“In an effort to address this and other factors, Zimbali Estate is considering accreditation of rental agents and listing such accredited agents on our website for those who wish to establish the validity of the agent to market properties in Zimbali Estate, and can contact the agent directly to confirm the availability of the property for rent.”
A Durban woman has laid a criminal charge against a “booking agent” who left her stranded after she forked out R7,000 to secure two villas at Zimbali estate on the KZN north coast.
Sumaya Hoosen, 59, contacted TimesLIVE after the Sunday Times recently reported about a fake accommodation scam at the luxury coastal estate, one involving social media expert Yavi Madurai. Madurai was conned out of R9,000 after booking a five-bedroom villa for her mother’s 70th birthday, only to be informed by her “booking agent” while she waited to check in that she had been scammed.
Madurai is among scores of would-be guests who have been scammed after booking and paying for holiday accommodation on the estate, only to discover on arrival that their reservation never existed.
The scammers have cast their nets far, luring the unsuspecting with the promise of affordable rates at luxury establishments through SA, according to the Federated Hospitality Association of SA, which said scams in the hospitality and tourism industry were a growing trend.
Hoosen has opened a fraud case against the “booking agent”, whom she knows only as Elvis, after she paid R7,000 as deposits for two villas that would accommodate 14 people.
“I wanted to thank my family for the support they gave me after I lost my husband. I mostly had elderly guests and wanted them to be comfortable,” she said.
Fake reservation shock for social media expert who paid R9k for Zimbali villa
According to the affidavit she submitted to the Newlands East police, Hoosen said she contacted a “Mr Elvis” after seeing an advert on an accommodation website in May.
“The advert directed me to Mr Elvis for a direct booking at 7 Mahogany Drive, Zimbali. Mr Elvis confirmed availability for June 24 to 26, provided banking details and requested that I deposit R2,350 which I complied with.”
Hoosen said in her affidavit she was contacted a day later by “Mr Elvis” informing her that because the accommodation was “on special”, she had to pay a balance of R2,350 to secure the booking, which she did.
Hoosen said she contacted the agent to book another villa for four more guests and paid a further R2,300.
Four days before the getaway, she tried contacting “Elvis” but was unsuccessful.
“I managed to contact Zimbali management who confirmed that Mr Elvis is scammer and scammed a few people recently. He has since blocked my cellphone number. I did not give anyone permission to defraud me of my money. I request a full investigation into this matter,” Hoosen stated in her affidavit.
