South Africa

Former cop goes to jail over 40,000 packs of illicit cigarettes

05 October 2022 - 20:55
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A former police officer has been sentenced to six years in prison for having 40,000 packs of illicit cigarettes.
A former police officer has been sentenced to six years in prison for having 40,000 packs of illicit cigarettes.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A former police officer was on Wednesday sentenced to six years in prison after he was convicted of possessing illicit cigarettes and failing to provide documentation upon request by a SA Revenue Service (Sars) official.

The Mitchells Plain regional court also convicted Jerome Claud Hendricks, who was a warrant officer, of obstructing the course of justice and accepting gratification to convince the police not to stop and search the vehicle transporting the illicit cigarettes.

Prosecutor Jacobus Hough successfully argued against a correctional supervision sentence recommended by a probation officer.

Hendricks, who was attached to the railway police national mobile train unit in Johannesburg, was charged with having 40,000 illicit packets of Kingdom cigarettes, failure to produce proof of purchase, obstruction of justice and corruption.

Study finds government’s ban on cigarette sales in 2020 has lasting effect

Had government substantially increased the excise tax rather than banned the sale of tobacco products in 2020, it would have achieved a similar ...
News
5 months ago

The state told the court that Hendricks’ criminal activities had a potential loss of R474,344 of tax not declared. The state seized the illicit cigarettes.

Police arrested Hendricks and three other men just outside Beaufort West as they were transporting the cigarettes from Johannesburg to Cape Town on the evening of February 12, 2011.

The accused was dressed in full police uniform, a battle jacket with a bulletproof vest, stun grenades and an extra magazine for his pistol, and was driving a sedan with flashing blue and red lights, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

Hendricks told the two police officers he was from the national intervention unit of the police, and was busy with an operation, escorting an exhibit to Cape Town.

Hendricks and his accomplices were arrested after the alleged operation could not be verified.

North West cop arrested for ‘robbing business of cigarettes’

A North West police officer may have puffed his job goodbye after he allegedly robbed a local business of cigarettes.
News
2 months ago

Hough said the accused did not accept responsibility for his corrupt actions and maintained his innocence.

Hough said the public was starting to lose faith in organisations that should protect them from corruption, and demanding that the police, the prosecuting authority and the courts lead by example.

Western Cape director of public prosecutions Nicolette Bell applauded the prosecution team, members of Sars and members of the police who ensured that corruption is rooted out and that perpetrators are sent to prison.

“We will stop at nothing in holding those most responsible for corruption as we rebuild the rule of law.

“Corruption threatens the economic stability of our country and as the NPA we have undertaken that we take the profit out of crime,” Bell said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA in desperate need of smoking cessation plan as many battle to quit

There is an urgent need for government to tighten regulatory gaps if the country is to win its fight against smoking, says deputy health minister ...
News
4 months ago

Pupils lead the way against smoking through art

Since the beginning of the year grade 5-7 pupils from various primary schools across the country have been working on creative artwork in the form of ...
News
4 months ago

Outdated tobacco law threatens progress in reducing smoking, warns activist

An anti-smoking campaigner says any progress SA has made in reducing tobacco consumption will be reversed if legislation is not updated swiftly and ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. Company once owned by Duduzane Zuma, Tony Gupta added to Vrede farm case News
  3. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News
  4. Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong South Africa
  5. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor