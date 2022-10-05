South Africa

Serial housebreaker on parole dies after holding up a pensioner

05 October 2022 - 07:56 By TimesLIVE
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of an intruder allegedly armed with a knife. File photo.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of an intruder allegedly armed with a knife. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A knife-wielding prison parolee was shot dead, allegedly by a 70-year-old pensioner, after he broke into a home in Mpumalanga.

Joseph Vilakazi, 39, was previously linked to rape and house robbery cases, about 14 housebreaking and theft cases and assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

He had been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment and was out on parole.

The circumstances around the fatal shooting are under investigation.

Mdhluli said Vilakazi was allegedly found inside a farmhouse which had been ransacked in Hendrina on Sunday evening.

“Police were informed the couple returned home from an outing. On their arrival at about 6.30pm, as they opened the door, they were accosted by an intruder armed with a knife.

“The alleged suspect was shot by the 70-year-old man.

“Vilakazi is said to have tried to escape through an upstairs window and sustained further injuries.”

The elderly couple was treated for shock after the ordeal.

Mdhluli said: “Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and the docket will thereafter be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

555 parolees reoffended in first quarter, correctional services revising system

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says 555 crimes were committed by parolees, with theft and robbery being the most prevalent, ...
News
1 week ago

Paroled paedophile pastor ‘does it again’

A home-based church offering charismatic services promised to “heal the vulnerable”. But behind the friendly façade, a woman pastor allegedly ...
News
2 months ago

Two community corrections officials killed while tracing parolee in Duduza

Two Boksburg community corrections officials were shot and killed in Duduza in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday morning.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. Company once owned by Duduzane Zuma, Tony Gupta added to Vrede farm case News
  3. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News
  4. Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home South Africa
  5. Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor