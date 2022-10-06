Journalist's suspension lifted: misconduct couldn't be established

One of two journalists suspended by City Press on August 30 pending the completion of a disciplinary investigation has returned to work.
TimesLIVE understands the pair was placed on suspension for allegedly trying to extort money from a person they were writing a story about.
But in a letter dated October 6, the HR manager at Media24 told one of the reporters misconduct could not be confirmed after an internal investigation into the matter.
The letter stated that the reporter's suspension was lifted as of Thursday and that he may enter the work premises, report for duty and continue with the company business.
The reporter’s access to internal email platforms was restored and his access card and other company equipment returned to him.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
