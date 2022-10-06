South Africa

Two people killed in brazen attack

No arrests yet in fatal Camps Bay shootings, taxi link being probed

06 October 2022 - 11:50
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
The shooters are believed to have fired 11 rounds before fleeing in the direction of Hout Bay. File image
The shooters are believed to have fired 11 rounds before fleeing in the direction of Hout Bay. File image
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Western Cape police are investigating a possible link between taxi rivalry and a brazen fatal shooting in Camps Bay on Wednesday afternoon. 

Two people were killed during what appears to have been a targeted hit on a taxi driver.

The second victim may have been an innocent bystander, hit by a stray bullet — though police said the circumstances still need to be investigated.

“Upon arrival at around 3.40pm in Victoria Road, (police) found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body,” Western Cape police said in a statement on Thursday. “Further inspection of the surrounding area indicated the body of a second unknown man who also sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled and are yet to be arrested.

“The possibility that the motive can be taxi-related cannot be ruled out and will be investigated.

“Camps Bay police are investigating two counts of murder,” the statement said.

A source close to the preliminary investigation said the two suspects were driving a white Toyota Tazz and are believed to have been targeting a rival taxi driver. They fired 11 rounds before fleeing in the direction of Hout Bay. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Immediate action needed before Gauteng bus, taxi wars lead to loss of life, SAPS tells MPs

Stringent measures are needed to avert future attacks on long-distance bus services in Gauteng.
News
2 weeks ago

Durban court employee downed by stray bullet in gang-related shooting

There was pandemonium at the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday when a person accompanying two murder accused and a court employee were injured ...
News
4 weeks ago

Cops probe botched 'hit' on taxi owner after Centurion Golf Estate shooting

Gauteng police are searching for suspects after a taxi owner was shot and wounded in front of Centurion Golf Estate near Pretoria on Wednesday ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News
  3. Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong South Africa
  4. A Royal mess: Flood victims moved to Durban hotel as property owners 'turn ... South Africa
  5. ‘I’m going to defeat you again white boys’: Malema on AfriForum’s leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor