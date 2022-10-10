South Africa

POLL | What do you think of FNB’s new logo?

10 October 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
FNB's new logo has the streets talking.
Image: Twitter/ FNB

First National Bank’s (FNB) new logo is the 2022 South African version of the blue or gold dress, with South Africans torn over the redesign.

The bank recently unveiled a major facelift to its logo and services in an effort to give clients a more personalised banking experience.

“The benefit demonstrates FNB’s commitment to helping customers transition to safer digital interfaces,” it said.

While some praised the change, claiming it was futuristic, others said it had lost its South African feel in reimagining the iconic acacia tree.

Others mocked it, comparing the logo to a road sign, electricity pylon and even a G-string.

RIP old logo. I will miss you dearly,” said one social media user. 

“Why replace the old logo with a new inferior modernist logo? The new one looks like an Eskom pylon, and I am sure that is not a good association or look to have at the moment,” said another.

