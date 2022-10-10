A preliminary investigation led police to the suspect, who was the last person seen with her at 8pm on October 2.
Suspect, 21, arrested after six bodies discovered in Joburg building
Image: Alon Skuy
Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the discovery of six bodies in a building in Village Main, Johannesburg CBD.
He will be charged with six counts of murder.
Police were called to a panelbeating shop on Sunday due to a foul smell coming out of one room.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the body of a woman was found.
A preliminary investigation led police to the suspect, who was the last person seen with her at 8pm on October 2.
“She was never seen again until her body was discovered on Sunday morning. The clothes she was wearing match the description of a person recently reported missing,” she said.
After questioning the suspect, police went back to the building. Five more bodies were discovered outside the building, where there is a makeshift workshop and rubbish dumpsters.
“The other five bodies are in late stages of decomposition,” said Muridili.
She said the bodies will be subjected to forensic analysis for identification.
Village Main is a suburb situated less than a kilometre south of the Johannesburg CBD, according to Wikipedia. Once mining land, it now consists of light industry.
