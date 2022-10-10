South Africa

Suspect, 21, arrested after six bodies discovered in Joburg building

10 October 2022 - 08:16
One of the city's main freeways, the M2 runs through the inner city suburb of Village Main in Johannesburg where six people were found dead in a panelbeating building at the weekend. File image of roadworks on the M2.
One of the city's main freeways, the M2 runs through the inner city suburb of Village Main in Johannesburg where six people were found dead in a panelbeating building at the weekend. File image of roadworks on the M2.
Image: Alon Skuy

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the discovery of six bodies in a building in Village Main, Johannesburg CBD.

He will be charged with six counts of murder.

Police were called to a panelbeating shop on Sunday due to a foul smell coming out of one room.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the body of a woman was found.

A preliminary investigation led police to the suspect, who was the last person seen with her at 8pm on October 2.

“She was never seen again until her body was discovered on Sunday morning. The clothes she was wearing match the description of a person recently reported missing,” she said.

After questioning the suspect, police went back to the building. Five more bodies were discovered outside the building, where there is a makeshift workshop and rubbish dumpsters.

“The other five bodies are in late stages of decomposition,” said Muridili.

She said the bodies will be subjected to forensic analysis for identification.

Village Main is a suburb situated less than a kilometre south of the Johannesburg CBD, according to Wikipedia. Once mining land, it now consists of light industry. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Margate mob attacks man with bricks, tries to set him on fire

A Margate man accused of murder was critically injured by community members who assaulted him with metal pipes, bricks and rocks, Netcare 911 ...
News
18 hours ago

Cosas 4 family member says police delays in murder trial amount to ‘contempt of court’

Judge expected to have harsh words for SAPS
News
18 hours ago

Limpopo police track down suspected farm murderer who pretended he wanted to buy milk

A suspected farm murderer who pretended to want to buy milk has been arrested but four other assailants are still at large, Limpopo police said on ...
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  2. Hawks recover chrome worth R600,000 from Limpopo village South Africa
  3. Activist Ian Cameron takes on Cele and Sisulu for ‘misleading’ tourists about ... South Africa
  4. Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died of drug overdose before robbery, court hears South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa’s rivals will ditch renewal if he loses, says Zamani Saul Politics

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations