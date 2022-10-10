“Since Saturday two generation units at Kriel and a unit each at Kendal, Komati, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations have returned to service. A generating unit each at Kendal and Kusile power stations were taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom.
The power utility has 5,487MW on planned maintenance and 14,061MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
“Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns. Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur,” it said.
WATCH | This Eskom ‘looking for love’ skit will leave you in stitches
Image: Screenshot
In light — or lack thereof — of Eskom’s energy crisis, a TikTok creator has shared a skit of what the power utility would be like if it was a man and looking for love.
In a viral video content creator known as GC Celebrity posed as “Eskom Malahleni”, who is “looking for love”.
In the skit “Eskom Malahleni” shares details of his life and what people think about him.
“Some people like to say I am not very bright and I tend to have a bit of a dark side. I don’t like people who are needy because when people need me too much, I just switch off. I tend to have blackouts. They happen randomly.
“I’m a performer so I love being on stages. You will always find me on different stages.”
Watch the video below:
When asked what his turn-ons were, “Eskom Malahleni” replied: “Nothing”.
He then had a look at his potential dates, including “Generator” and “Candle”. They a received the thumbs down for being “too loud” and a “hothead”.
Stage 2 load-shedding to resume this week
On Sunday Eskom announced stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily from Monday to Wednesday between 4pm and midnight.
The power utility said it will endeavour to limit load-shedding to night time to ensure minimal impact on the economy and population.
It said load-shedding will be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity.
