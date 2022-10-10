South Africa

Jacob Zuma in jovial mood as he prepares to take on journalist and state prosecutor

10 October 2022 - 10:06 By Mfundo Mkhize
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives for the private prosecution he launched against state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/TimesLIVE

Staunch Jacob Zuma loyalists have gathered at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday for his private prosecution of journalist Karyn Maughan and advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma, who is a “free man” after he was formally released from correctional supervision on Friday, following his 15-month sentence for failing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and corruption, arrived in court in a jovial mood, greeting supporters.

The former president has accused Downer and Maughan of breaching the National Prosecuting Authority Act for the alleged leak of his private medical records.

Maughan has launched an urgent court application seeking to stop the prosecution, but Zuma is opposing this. This now means that this will have to be set down on an opposed roll and will possibly only be heard later this year.

Downer has filed a similar application — and this has been set down for December this year.

Suspended former military veterans movement president Carl Niehaus said he was confident Zuma would overcome his legal wrangles.

He accused Downer and Maughan of having flouted the law, saying the duo deserved to be in the dock.

“I am very happy Zuma is not in the dock. The have persecuted him for a period of over 20 years,” said Niehaus.

News24 journalist Karyn Maughan appears in a private prosecution launched by former president Jacob Zuma at Pietermaritzburg high court. Zuma alleges that state prosecutor Billy Downer leaked his medical report with Maughan.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

There was a strong police presence outside the court precinct in anticipation of numbers of Zuma supporters showing up.

Niehaus said they were emboldened by the show of support, with the provincial executive having thrown its full weight behind the embattled former president.

“That is a welcome change from the previous positions of the former provincial leadership,” said Niehaus. He said leaders from across the country had vowed to make their presence felt.

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said: “Ours is to execute the resolution we made at the elective conference that we would support the former president.”

He dismissed suggestions support for Zuma was dwindling.

Provincial chairperson and MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Siboniso Duma, former Moses Mabhida chair Mthandeni Dlungwana and former provincial secretary Super Zuma were also in court.

TimesLIVE

