South Africa

Explosion at substation leaves huge areas of Durban without power

11 October 2022 - 21:45 By TimesLIVE
Many parts of Durban were in darkness after an explosion at one of the major substations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

The eThekwini municipality said on Tuesday a trip at its Klaarwater major substation had left many parts of  the city in the dark.

The municipality said the substation was a key supply point to the city from Eskom. Its technicians were investigating and would update the public on progress, the city said.

The DA in eThekwini said it had received a flurry of reports stating that power has gone off or was fluctuating in many parts of the city.

“We have subsequently been advised by the electricity unit  that there has been an explosion at the 275kv Klaarwater major substation which caused widespread power outage in the northern, western, central and southern regions of the city,” said Yogis Govender, DA member of  the eThekwini executive committee.

The DA said this was a major outage and may take some time to repair.

“Affected residents are urged to unplug all major and/or non-essential appliances.  We are liaising with officials and senior management. Technicians have been dispatched and we will be monitoring the restoration closely to ensure that it is expedited,” Govender said.

The affected areas were listed as: Clare Estate, Reservoir Hills, Pinetown,  Hillary, Westville, Shallcross, Malvern, Cato Manor, Asherville,  Hillary, Umbilo, Clairwood, Jacobs, Bayhead, Maydon Wharf,  the CBD, Durban North, Effingham, Redhill and Avoca. 

TimesLIVE

