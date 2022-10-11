South Africa

LISTEN | 2022 has been a record-breaking year for load-shedding

11 October 2022 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE
South Africa has gone without electricity for more than 2,000 hours, excluding outages caused by breakdowns, vandalism and cable theft. File photo.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu/ File photo

Listen to the numbers here: 

The numbers speak for themselves and according to independent data specialists The Outlier, they show load-shedding in 2022 has surpassed anything South Africa has ever experienced. 

Using information supplied by the popular load-shedding notification app EskomSePush, The Outlier has developed a load-shedding tracker that shows when and how often the country has been purposefully plunged into darkness as Eskom tries to keep the grid balanced and stable.

Go here for more details. 

TimesLIVE

