Police in the Western Cape are appealing for anyone with information regarding the brazen kidnapping of a Ukrainian woman this week to contact them.
Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk confirmed police were investigating a kidnapping and attempted murder case.
On Thursday 35-year-old Anichka Penev was dragged from her yellow Audi R8 after gunmen in two cars blocked her vehicle as she drove along Ipswich Road in Blue Downs.
CCTV footage, which has gone viral, shows Penev's Audi being blocked from the front and back by two other vehicles.
The kidnappers force Penev into one of the vehicles after they grab her as she jumps out of the passenger side of her car and tries to escape. She is seen fighting back, but is eventually overpowered and put into one the attackers cars and driven off.
Van Wyk said Penev was alone in the car at the time of the incident.
He said the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping were under investigation.
“We can confirm the victim is Anichka Penev, a Ukrainian national.”
He said detectives from the provincial organised crime kidnapping team were investigating the case.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact crime stop on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
No new developments in kidnapping of Ukrainian woman in Cape Town
Detectives from the Western Cape organised crime kidnapping task team are investigating the broad-daylight snatching
Image: Twitter: @Abramjee
Police in the Western Cape are appealing for anyone with information regarding the brazen kidnapping of a Ukrainian woman this week to contact them.
Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk confirmed police were investigating a kidnapping and attempted murder case.
On Thursday 35-year-old Anichka Penev was dragged from her yellow Audi R8 after gunmen in two cars blocked her vehicle as she drove along Ipswich Road in Blue Downs.
CCTV footage, which has gone viral, shows Penev's Audi being blocked from the front and back by two other vehicles.
The kidnappers force Penev into one of the vehicles after they grab her as she jumps out of the passenger side of her car and tries to escape. She is seen fighting back, but is eventually overpowered and put into one the attackers cars and driven off.
Van Wyk said Penev was alone in the car at the time of the incident.
He said the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping were under investigation.
“We can confirm the victim is Anichka Penev, a Ukrainian national.”
He said detectives from the provincial organised crime kidnapping team were investigating the case.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact crime stop on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Murder, kidnapping pose ‘existential’ threat to SA
Policeman accused of kidnapping, murder appears in court
‘I don’t want the car any more’: Hijacking victim after kidnapping for ransom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos