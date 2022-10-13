South Africa

Transnet worker shot en route to work in Gqeberha

13 October 2022 - 17:20
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Transnet says an employee was shot and wounded while on her way to work in Gqeberha on Thursday morning. File photo.
Transnet says an employee was shot and wounded while on her way to work in Gqeberha on Thursday morning. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

A Transnet employee was shot and wounded on her way to work in New Brighton, Gqeberha, on Thursday morning.

The state-owned rail, port and pipeline company's workers have been on strike for a week. Transnet said the employee was provided with medical assistance and taken to the nearest hospital.

“Transnet discourages intimidation and violence towards employees not participating in the strike.”

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Transnet strike: We need decisive, urgent action now, says business

Even before knock-on effects are considered, South Africa is conservatively losing between R100m and R1bn a day, according to the SA Association of ...
News
5 hours ago

Get back to the negotiation table, government urges Transnet and unions

The government on Wednesday urged unions and Transnet to return to the negotiating table to ensure the strike ends.
Politics
1 day ago

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA on track for life support if workers continue to rail against Transnet

If allowed to run for an extended period, a strike by Transnet employees will make load-shedding look like child’s play
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Striking Transnet workers welcome negotiations but reject offer

Protesting Transnet workers have welcomed the progress in their salary negotiations, but are not ready to accept the company's latest offer.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  2. Free water and power isn’t half of it — here’s how much ministers earn and some ... South Africa
  3. This is the woman whose decomposed body was found 'hidden in ceiling of ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  5. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations