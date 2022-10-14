Transnet state capture-linked trial postponed for docket reveal

The Transnet fraud and corruption case involving about R400m has been postponed to next month for pretrial processes and possible transferral to the high court.
State advocate Thembela Mikaela, in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court, committed to provide the charge sheet and full disclosures to the accused's legal representatives by the next appearance.
A draft charge sheet was provided to the accused on Friday morning. The defence lawyers were asked earlier in the week to provide two terabyte external hard drives to receive full disclosures the state’s case will be based on.
Two representatives of the accused, Piet du Plessis for Kuben Moodley, and Danie Dorfling for Regiments director Litha Nyhonhya, slammed the state for only providing a draft charge sheet.
Eleven accused are standing trial.
They are former group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.
They will appear with Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Nyhonyha, ex-Regiments shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy, and Moodley, owner of Albatime, in a case involving more than 50 counts of fraud and corruption.
Recently, Goitseone Mangope, a representative of multinational management consulting firm McKinsey SA, was added.
Vigas Sagar, a former principal and employee of McKinsey, who is believed to be outside the country, has also been indicted.
The former executives are charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act and fraud, while others are charged with fraud and money-laundering.
The charges relate to millions Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. It was allegedly a double payment at Transnet had already paid Regiments, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.
At their first appearance in August, Molefe and Singh were granted R50,000 bail each.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Transnet state capture-linked trial postponed for docket reveal
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The Transnet fraud and corruption case involving about R400m has been postponed to next month for pretrial processes and possible transferral to the high court.
State advocate Thembela Mikaela, in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court, committed to provide the charge sheet and full disclosures to the accused's legal representatives by the next appearance.
A draft charge sheet was provided to the accused on Friday morning. The defence lawyers were asked earlier in the week to provide two terabyte external hard drives to receive full disclosures the state’s case will be based on.
Two representatives of the accused, Piet du Plessis for Kuben Moodley, and Danie Dorfling for Regiments director Litha Nyhonhya, slammed the state for only providing a draft charge sheet.
Eleven accused are standing trial.
They are former group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.
They will appear with Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Nyhonyha, ex-Regiments shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy, and Moodley, owner of Albatime, in a case involving more than 50 counts of fraud and corruption.
Recently, Goitseone Mangope, a representative of multinational management consulting firm McKinsey SA, was added.
Vigas Sagar, a former principal and employee of McKinsey, who is believed to be outside the country, has also been indicted.
The former executives are charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act and fraud, while others are charged with fraud and money-laundering.
The charges relate to millions Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. It was allegedly a double payment at Transnet had already paid Regiments, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.
At their first appearance in August, Molefe and Singh were granted R50,000 bail each.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
State capture-accused Eric Wood is back in SA — though a day late
NPA adds McKinsey to R398m state capture-linked corruption trial
Once high-flying Brian Molefe pleads poverty at bail hearing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos