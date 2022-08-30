CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Sad to see Molefe on trial, but here’s why it matters
While it is gratifying to see Brian Molefe in the dock, I despair at how far his star has fallen
30 August 2022 - 20:49
I’m not pronouncing on anyone’s guilt or innocence here, but it was gratifying watching Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh looking lost in the dock at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday...
