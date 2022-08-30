Once high-flying Brian Molefe pleads poverty at bail hearing

The after financial year, which he did not complete after he resigned, he amassed R8.8m, made up of R2.1m in bonuses, R6m in salary and R732,000 in other payments.

On Monday, Molefe, 55, during his first court appearance, appeared irritated and did not make much eye contact with the people packed into the courtroom.

Molefe’s legal representative, Mpho Molefe, said his client had to borrow from family to put together the R50,000 bail. He said Molefe had managed to raise just R20,000 for bail, as he was now a self-employed pensioner with earnings that were not “economically glamorous”.

Molefe announced in November 2016 that he was resigning from Eskom. It followed then-public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela’s report on state capture allegations‚ in which Molefe featured extensively.

This was just a week after he had become emotional and appeared to break down in tears while trying to explain his movements in Saxonwold‚ the Johannesburg suburb where the Gupta family lived. Asked why his cellphone records regularly placed him near the Gupta mansion, he claimed he had been visiting “a Saxonwold shebeen”.

Mpho said while reading Molefe’s statement into the court record that his client earned a monthly pension of R52,000 and R12,000 from MKB Logistics where he is a director.

Molefe claimed that he was financially liable for, among other things, school fees for his minor children, amounting to R12,750 a month, R11,518 for electricity, and medical aid payments for four of his children.

“I have a civil judgment that was granted against me with costs. The outstanding debt relating to the costs is R420,000. I pay R10,000 per month towards these costs,” Molefe claimed in his statement.

He also cited a number of matters in court for which he was paying legal costs, including a July R5m cost order, which he was appealing.

He said he owns a property at Zwavel’s Nest Estate in Zwavelpoort, east of Pretoria.