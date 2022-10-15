South Africa

Five 'July unrest instigators' released on bail

15 October 2022
The Hawks have revealed that at total of 59 suspects liked to the July 2021 unrest have been arrested to date.
The Hawks swooped on five suspects linked to the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal this week.

The elite crime investigation directorate arrested Philani Maphumulo, also known as Gundi, 30; Samkelisiwe Gumede, 33; Zamile Mlambo, 41; Sithembile Mthembu, 35; and Nelisiwe Ndlovu, 32, on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said 59 alleged instigators have so far been arrested.

Maphumulo, Gumede, Mlambo, Mthembu and Ndlovu appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

“They were charged with conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence,” said Mogale.

“The accused were granted R3,000 bail each and warned to return to court on November 30.”

