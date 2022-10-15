Maphumulo, Gumede, Mlambo, Mthembu and Ndlovu appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
“They were charged with conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence,” said Mogale.
“The accused were granted R3,000 bail each and warned to return to court on November 30.”
TimesLIVE
Five 'July unrest instigators' released on bail
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
The Hawks swooped on five suspects linked to the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal this week.
The elite crime investigation directorate arrested Philani Maphumulo, also known as Gundi, 30; Samkelisiwe Gumede, 33; Zamile Mlambo, 41; Sithembile Mthembu, 35; and Nelisiwe Ndlovu, 32, on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said 59 alleged instigators have so far been arrested.
Looters formed 3km queue as they stripped warehouse in ‘planned attack’
TimesLIVE
