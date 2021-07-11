Zuma in jail
'It's unacceptable': Havoc grips KZN as Zuma jail rage erupts
Protesters destroy trucks and cargo, loot shops, block roads
11 July 2021 - 00:02
Agri SA says citrus worth R15m on its way to Durban harbour for export was destroyed in protests on Friday by people calling for Jacob Zuma's release from prison.
"It's unacceptable," Christo van der Rheede, CEO of the federation of agricultural organisations, told the Sunday Times yesterday. "People have no right to hold the country at ransom — it's blatant interference with the judicial system."..
