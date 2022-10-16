A 23-year-old man was shot while waiting to enter a shopping centre in Sunninghill, Sandton, on Friday night.
According to Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, the incident took place on Leeuwkop Road.
“Reports indicate an adult male had been shot while waiting to enter a local shopping centre.
“Medics assessed the scene and found that the 23-year-old patient had sustained a gunshot wound to his right upper leg.
“The patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further care,” said Herbst.
He said the circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated by police who were on the scene.
TimesLIVE
Man shot outside shopping centre in Sandton
Image: 123RF
