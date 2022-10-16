South Africa

Man shot outside shopping centre in Sandton

16 October 2022 - 16:03
A 23-year-old man was shot outside a shopping centre in Sandton. File picture
A 23-year-old man was shot outside a shopping centre in Sandton. File picture
Image: 123RF

A 23-year-old man was shot while waiting to enter a shopping centre in Sunninghill, Sandton, on Friday night.

According to Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, the incident took place on Leeuwkop Road.

“Reports indicate an adult male had been shot while waiting to enter a local shopping centre.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that the 23-year-old patient had sustained a gunshot wound to his right upper leg.

“The patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further care,” said Herbst.

He said the circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated by police who were on the scene.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE

EDITORIAL| SA’s high murder rate is not only a problem for tourists

The approach to dealing with crime must be holistic. Citizens and tourists should receive equal protection
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

One dead, firearms and ammunition recovered after shooting in Westbury

Gauteng police recovered two unlicensed firearms and more than 70 rounds of ammunition soon after a man was gunned down in Westbury, Johannesburg, on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sassa is changing systems — here's how grant applications may be affected South Africa
  2. Gauteng may be freed from heatwave this weekend South Africa
  3. This is the woman whose decomposed body was found 'hidden in ceiling of ... South Africa
  4. ‘Food aides’, ‘portfolio co-ordinators’ for Ramaphosa’s ministers Politics
  5. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...