Minister Mchunu to urgently meet with municipalities about water use concerns in Gauteng

17 October 2022 - 07:11
Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu is due to meet with local authorities on Monday to discuss Gauteng's water supply challenges. File photo.
Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu will this morning host an urgent meeting with Gauteng municipalities affected by Rand Water’s restrictions.

According to the department, the meeting will be between the ministry, Rand Water represented by the chairperson and CEO, all three metros and affected district and local municipalities.

Over the past few weeks, many households, hospitals and businesses in Gauteng have gone without water for days.

Rand Water said since the beginning of spring its bulk water provision to municipalities has increased from an average of 4,300-million litres a day to 4,900-million litres.

It said there continues to be overuse in the province which puts a strain on the system and led to Rand Water having to inform their customers of the need to restrict use.

However, it said this does not imply there is an availability crisis but is rather a means to manage the system through reduction and therefore bringing balance to the system.

