South Africa

Rotational power cuts from 4pm until at least Wednesday

17 October 2022 - 07:28 By TimesLIVE
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily between 4pm and midnight from Monday to Wednesday. File photo.
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily between 4pm and midnight from Monday to Wednesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily between 4pm and midnight from Monday to Wednesday.

Eskom said load-shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings.

On Sunday, the utility said it had 5,244MW on planned maintenance and 15,612MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Bust out the candles guys because load-shedding is back

Eskom will implement stage two load-shedding from 2pm on Saturday after breakdowns of four generating units, the utility said on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Eskom’s new land leases to unlock R40bn investment in renewables

This is the first batch of lease agreements the utility has signed with private companies to develop projects on land around its stations
News
2 days ago

KZN encourages schools to invest in generators amid load-shedding crisis

The KwaZulu-Natal education department is hamstrung in dealing with the threats of exam disruptions caused by the rolling blackouts in recent weeks.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Gauteng may be freed from heatwave this weekend South Africa
  2. ‘Food aides’, ‘portfolio co-ordinators’ for Ramaphosa’s ministers Politics
  3. WATCH | Kruger National Park elephant captured in 'rare' birth sighting South Africa
  4. Mutilated body found in veld confirmed to be Bokgabo South Africa
  5. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...